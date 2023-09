WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two 20-year-old Wooster men are dead in a two-vehicle crash on Route 83 south of Wooster from Thursday.

The state patrol says Damion Torrence and Dalton Cisler were in a sports car that went left of center and hit a minivan.

The van driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Troopers continue investigating.