Tyson Chicken Strips Recall

Tyson Foods is recalling 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may contain pieces of metal according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018. For a list of all the products that are in the recall go to whbc.com

If you have the recall chicken strips in your freezer, you are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two complaints from people who found extraneous material in the chicken strip products.