U.S. Calls for a Pause in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine – here’s why

Pam Cook
Apr 13, 2021 @ 8:17am

Today Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

This is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.

Later today the FDA and the CDC will hold a media briefing.

In addition, the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices tomorrow to further review these cases.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely.

