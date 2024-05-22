News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

U.S. Existing Home Sales Drop 1.9% In April

By News Desk
May 22, 2024 11:54AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes sank last month, pushed down by high mortgage rates and rising prices.

The National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday that existing home sales fell 1.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.14 million from a revised 4.22 million in March.

The median price of a previously occupied homes rose 5.7% to $407,600 — the tenth straight increase and a record for April.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton
4

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
5

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations