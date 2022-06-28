      Weather Alert

U.S. Health Officials Expand Recommendation For Monkeypox Vaccination

Jun 28, 2022 @ 7:23pm

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus.

They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. had identified 306 cases in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

More than 4,700 cases have been found in more than 40 other countries outside the areas of Africa where the virus is endemic.

