U.S. Marshall’s Searching for a Fugitive and a Missing Canton Teen

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) are investigating the whereabouts of 33-year old Jonathan Jones and 17-year old Kaitlyn Coones of Canton.

Jones is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for pandering obscene material and child endangerment and Coones is a reported endangered missing child from Canton, OH.

Coones was reported missing to Canton Police on April 11, 2023.They are believed to be together and last seen near the Mexican border in Arizona.

Jones is a white male, 5’10” and 170 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Coones is a white female, 5’3” and 200 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of these individuals are encouraged to call the US Marshals Service. Callers may remain anonymous and are subject to a cash reward for information leading directly to an arrest or recovery.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip . Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.