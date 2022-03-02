U.S. Sends More Missiles, Major Targets Hit in Ukraine
Local militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A U.S. official confirms the U.S. has agreed to provide Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to the Ukranian military in their fight against Russian aggression.
At least ten people died after a Russian missile slammed into a building in Kharkiv.
And five more died when the Russians targeted a TV tower in Kyiv.
The White House is asking Congress to approve more than six billion dollars in military and humanitarian aid.