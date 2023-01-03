U.S. Virgin Islands Fires Attorney General In Epstein Cases

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has fired the attorney general of the U.S. territory who led a lengthy legal case against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that resulted in a $105 million settlement.

The removal of Denise George comes just days after she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase in New York and accused the company of helping Epstein finance the illegal exploitation of women and children in the U.S. Virgin Islands and beyond.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. did not provide a reason for relieving George of her duties in a statement Sunday,