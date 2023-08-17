U.S. Women’s National Team Coach Quits After World Cup Disappointment

(AP) – U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced.

The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout this World Cup.

The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie.

The U.S. scored just four goals over the course of the tournament.

The United States had never finished worse that third in the tournament.