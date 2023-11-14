News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

UFCW Workers at Local Fresh Mark Plants Under New Contract

By Jim Michaels
November 14, 2023 7:10AM EST
Courtesy UFCW Local 880 and Fresh Mark

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Union workers at the three northeast Ohio Fresh Mark facilities have ratified a new contract agreement with the company.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 880, announcing that the producers of Sugardale and Superior brand meats in Canton, Massillon and Salem are under contract for an unspecified period.

No details were announced.

The company has 2500 employees at its area plants.

They process hot dogs, ham and other products.

