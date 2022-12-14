Uhrichsville Man Gets 8 Years in Death of ‘Friend’

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the Uhrichsville-area men involved in the accidental shooting death of a Belmont County man back in May was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.

37-year-old Dalbert Sanders had entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

Sanders, the victim John Bashline II of Powhatan Point, and two other men were at a home in Mill Township playing a game with two handguns.

Bashline was struck in the chest.

Prosecutors say the defendants including Sanders placed Bashline in a car and parked it, leaving him to die.