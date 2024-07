PERRY TWP., CARROLL CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A farming accident in Carroll County has taken the life of a Claymont High School special education teacher.

A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy says 44-year-old Luke Logan was run over by a runaway hay wagon on the family property on Aster Road SE in Perry Township in the southern part of the county.

The school district posted a message on its Facebook page.