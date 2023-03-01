News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ukraine Official: Forces May Pull Out Of Key Eastern City

By News Desk
March 1, 2023 12:13PM EST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukraine’s military may decide to pull troops back from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut after a bloody, months-long Russian offensive to capture the city.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukraine’s military “is obviously going to weigh all the options,” including withdrawing.

The adviser added, “We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing.”

Meanwhile, another of Zelenskyy’s advisers denied that Ukraine had used drones to attack Russian territory on Tuesday.

Russian officials said that Ukraine had targeted infrastructure deep inside Russia and one drone crashed into a field less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow.

A Kremlin spokesman says Russia doesn’t believe Ukraine’s denial.

