Under 65 with a Health Condition? You COULD get vaccinated! CHECK HERE:
Governor Mike DeWine says the state will be seeing over 220,000 doses of first-shot vaccines arriving next week, as the numbers gradually increase… 200,000 residents under 65 with certain high-risk conditions are eligible to get the vaccine starting next week..so what conditions qualify? Here’s a list:
Sickle cell anemia
Down syndrome
Cystic fibrosis
Muscular dystrophy
Cerebral palsy
Spinal bifida
People born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized medical care
People with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized in the past year
Phenylkutonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders
Epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly and other severe neurological disorders
Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and other severe genetic disorders
People with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
Alpha and beta thalassemia
Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients
Officials say anyone with these conditions should move forward in setting up a scheduled vaccine.