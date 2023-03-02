Union: Norfolk Southern Employees Working Derailment Site Feeling Ill

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, Randy Keltz, manager of tank car safety programs with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), second from left, and Karl Alexy, chief safety officer with FRA, far right, look at a burned Norfolk Southern railcar that had been carrying hazardous materials, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment. (Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the nation’s rail unions, the American Rail System Federation, says its Norfolk Southern workers at the East Palestine derailment site are getting sick.

It says they are experiencing nausea and headaches.

They also claim the workers have not been given proper eye, breathing and clothing equipment.

But the company disputes that, saying they spoke with hazardous materials specialists before beginning their response effort.