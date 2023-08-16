Republic Union Plans Job Fair

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At the Steelworkers Local 1200 Union Hall on Hamilton Avenue NE in canton, they’re planning a Job Fair on August 31st from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

20 employers are already part of it.

The union represents most of the 209 employees losing their jobs.

Local 1200 President Todd Fitzgibbon tells WHBC News that less than six months ago, the company insisted on a minimum five-year labor contract, making the plant closing even more of a shocker.

He says his members are also entitled to shutdown benefits.

The union represents employees at a company-owned facility in Massillon that remains in operation.