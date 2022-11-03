News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Union Reps Picket Across from Indian River Facility

By Jim Michaels
November 3, 2022 7:51AM EDT
Share
Union Reps Picket Across from Indian River Facility
WHBC News

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A dozen or so members and representatives of labor unions with employees inside the troubled Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility and the other two such facilities in the state carried protest signs across the street from Indian River in Massillon on Wednesday.

One of the signs read “short staffing is dangerous”.

Another read “respect us, protect us”.

Ohio Civil Service Employees Association rep Rusty Burkepile says Youth Services and the unions need to work together to foster respect, in order to help the facilities rehabilitate the teens there.

12 teens face charges in a riot at the facility nearly two weeks ago.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
3

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
4

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
5

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW