Uniontown Lion’s Host Festival in Hartville
By Gary Rivers
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 9:59 AM

The Uniontown Lion’s Clubs 24th annual Festival will be held this Aug 15 thru thr Aug 18th at the Hartville Marketplace.

William Watts, Uniontown Lions was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to talk about the event.

The theme is “Thanks to our First Responder” and will feature Holly Miktarian and her daughter, Thea as Grand Marshals.  Holly’s husband, Josh, was a part-time Uniontown PD officer when he was killed in the line of duty.

The event features food, rides, games, and a 50/50 drawing.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Meals On Wheels is Growing Spring Hill Underground Railroad Experience Returns Massillon Mayor Announces Community-Wide Kindness Campaign Pregnancy Choices Welcomes New CEO Canton Idol To Host Auditions Massillon Fun Fest is Saturday