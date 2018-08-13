Uniontown Lion’s Host Festival in Hartville

The Uniontown Lion’s Clubs 24th annual Festival will be held this Aug 15 thru thr Aug 18th at the Hartville Marketplace.

William Watts, Uniontown Lions was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to talk about the event.

The theme is “Thanks to our First Responder” and will feature Holly Miktarian and her daughter, Thea as Grand Marshals. Holly’s husband, Josh, was a part-time Uniontown PD officer when he was killed in the line of duty.

The event features food, rides, games, and a 50/50 drawing.