Delawar Ghulam, 2nd right, with his other classmates practice the CPR during the third course of Nursing Program for Afghan National Security Forces at Davoud Khan military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday May 17, 2011. U.S. training program for Afghan Security Forces started in Sept. 2008. Each course is one year long and consists of forty-seven students, This year’s course includes seven females. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He came back to say “thanks”.

Shawn Cavanaugh who has a Uniontown address returned to the Upper Deck Bar and Grill in New Franklin to thank bartender Taylor Lyn Kemerer.

She performed CPR when he passed out a few weeks ago.

The American Red Cross offers CPR classes on a regular basis and you can even learn online.