Uniontown Police Investigating Burning of Beehive in Lake Backyard
Image of man burning beehive in Lake Twp backyard (Stark County Beekeepers Association Facebook page)
A Lake Township family taking a crack at beekeeping is the victim of vandalism last week.
There are surveillance images of a young man burning a beehive in the backyard.
It’s not known if the queen or some of the bees may have survived.
The man in the image may be carrying a BB gun.
Uniontown police are investigating.
The Stark County Beekeeper’s Association says it’s the fourth report this year of vandalism involving honey bees.