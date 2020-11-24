      Weather Alert

Uniontown Police Investigating Burning of Beehive in Lake Backyard

Jim Michaels
Nov 24, 2020 @ 6:26am
Image of man burning beehive in Lake Twp backyard (Stark County Beekeepers Association Facebook page)

A Lake Township family taking a crack at beekeeping is the victim of vandalism last week.

There are surveillance images of a young man burning a beehive in the backyard.

It’s not known if the queen or some of the bees may have survived.

The man in the image may be carrying a BB gun.

Uniontown police are investigating.

The Stark County Beekeeper’s Association says it’s the fourth report this year of vandalism involving honey bees.

