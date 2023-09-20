Unique Arrangement Makes Pike Parcel Into Stark Park

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Parks has a new recreation area to add to its facilities, and it’s being called Nimishillen Creek Park.

The 475-acre park is along Route 800, East Sparta Avenue SE and the creek in Pike Township.

It’s a unique arrangement: the city owns the land and Stark Parks will operate the park for activities like horseback riding and hiking.

It’s a former water treatment facility and sludge disposition property for the city, but it hasn’t been used for that purpose since 1952.

All the parties involved have now signed on to the agreement.