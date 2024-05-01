United Methodists Repeal Longstanding Ban On LGBTQ Clergy

The Rev. Tracy Cox of First United Methodist Church and members of her congregation pray for Tracy Merrick, who will attend the United Methodist General Conference as a delegate representing Western Pennsylvania, as well as Anais Hussian and Joshua Popson who will also be in attendance, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Hussian is a reserve delegate and Popson will be advocating for LGBTQ inclusion with the Love Your Neighbor Coalition. Many, including Rev. Cox, hope that this is the year they change longstanding bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — United Methodist delegates have repealed their church’s longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy with no debate.

They removed a rule forbidding “self-avowed practicing homosexuals” from being ordained or appointed as ministers.

Delegates voted 692-51 at their General Conference — the first such legislative gathering in five years.

That overwhelming margin contrasts sharply with the decades of controversy around the issue.

Past General Conferences of the United Methodist Church had steadily reinforced the ban and related penalties amid debate and protests.

But many of the conservatives who had previously upheld the ban have left the denomination in recent years, and this General Conference has moved in a solidly progressive direction.

.