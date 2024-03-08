United Plane Makes Safe Emergency Landing After Losing Tire During Takeoff

People view damaged cars in an on-airport employee parking lot after tire debris from a Boeing 777 landed on them at San Francisco International Airport, Thursday, March 7, 2024. A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner that lost a tire on takeoff has made a safe emergency landing in Los Angeles.

Flight 35 left San Francisco and was bound for Osaka, Japan, on Thursday.

United says there were 235 passengers and a crew of 14 on the plane.

United says the plane is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires.

Video shows the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly seconds after takeout.

The tire smashed into a car in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport.