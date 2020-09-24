United Way At 20% of Goal in Pandemic-Impacted Annual Campaign
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two weeks into the annual campaign of the Greater Stark County United Way, 20-percent of the $5.1 million goal has been pledged.
Campaign Chair Chris Goff tells “Live and Local” the goal is down from $6.2 million last year because of the pandemic, and the new burdens it has placed on employers.
The United Way funds 62 programs run by 36 non-profit agencies in Stark and Carroll Counties.
That includes free tax preparation assistance and the 211 service.