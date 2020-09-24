      Weather Alert

United Way At 20% of Goal in Pandemic-Impacted Annual Campaign

Jim Michaels
Sep 24, 2020 @ 7:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two weeks into the annual campaign of the Greater Stark County United Way, 20-percent of the $5.1 million goal has been pledged.

Campaign Chair Chris Goff tells “Live and Local” the goal is down from $6.2 million last year because of the pandemic, and the new burdens it has placed on employers.

The United Way funds 62 programs run by 36 non-profit agencies in Stark and Carroll Counties.

That includes free tax preparation assistance and the 211 service.

