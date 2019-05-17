United Way of Greater Stark County Day of Caring

Bill Shivers, of the Huntington Bank spoke to Gary Rivers on WHBC during the kick off of the annual event that brings over 700 volunteers to help with area service projects.

(Canton, OH) May 14, 2019 – May 17 will be United Way of Greater Stark County’s largest Day of Caring yet with 732 volunteers, 42 service projects, 40 nonprofit or school locations and 39 workplaces participating in 12 cities.

Day of Caring is an annual one-day event where non-profits submit service projects they need assistance completing and then workplace volunteer groups are matched up to complete them. Each year, it is the largest volunteer event available through United Way of Greater Stark County.

Project sites include tasks in Akron, Alliance, Canton, Carrollton, Hartville, Louisville, Magnolia, Massillon, Minerva, Navarre, North Canton and Wilmot.

Project tasks include things like weeding and landscaping, painting, deep cleaning, construction, serving food and more. Since there are so many volunteers helping throughout all of the projects, this event is able to make a big impact in a short amount of time.

Day of Caring is an annual opportunity for local businesses, organizations, service groups and individuals to give back to the community through volunteerism. It offers workplaces a team-building exercise to develop leadership and communication skills, plus the wide range of projects makes it easy to match up groups of all sizes and capabilities.

Huntington Bank is the Presenting Sponsor of the event, Canton Repository is the Corporate Sponsor and Liquid Custom Apparel and Gifts contributed an in-kind donation.

While you are out and about this Friday, May 17th, keep an eye out for volunteers in their black and green Day of Caring shirts. If you see someone working that day in a Day of Caring shirt, be sure to thank them and snap a picture! Post the pictures to Q92’s Facebook wall, tell us where you took it and you will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

For more information about volunteer group participation engagements, contact Laura Prengaman, Director Corporate & Volunteer Engagement at 330-491-9953 or emaillaura.prengaman@uwstark.org.