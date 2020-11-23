United Way Runs Canton COVID Assistance Program, Its Own
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having run a COVID assistance program for the in-need residents of Stark and Carroll Counties since the Spring, the local United Way is also distributing $150,000 in CARES Act funding in the city of Canton, but a deadline is fast approaching.
Residents in the Canton City School District can receive up to three months worth of mortgage, rent and utility payments by applying online or calling 2-1-1, but the paperwork must be in their hands by December 1st.
The United Way also continues to provide assistance to area residents with its COVID-19 Impact Fund.
$368,000 has been donated to the program, with 334 households receiving one-time payments to assist with mortgage, rent and utility payments.
Residents can apply just once.
There are other applications in the pipeline.