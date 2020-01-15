United Way’s VITA Program Scheduling Free Tax Appointments
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – United Way of Greater Stark County’s “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” program, or VITA, is scheduling appointments for the new tax season.
Anyone with an income of less than $65,000 can have their taxes done and filed for free.
Volunteers completed over 5400 state and federal tax forms for taxpayers in Stark, Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties last year.
To schedule an appointment, visit their webpage www.uwstark.org/vita.
Or call 330-994-VITA (8482), Monday – Thursday, 10AM – 5PM.