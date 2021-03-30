      Weather Alert

University of Akron Law Professor discusses the mask situation at St. Thomas Aquinas

Jon Bozeka
Mar 30, 2021 @ 12:17pm
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: A Black lives Matter mural that was painted on 5th Avenue is seen directly in front of Trump Tower on July 13, 2020 in New York City. In a tweet, President Trump called the mural a "symbol of hate" and said that it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue". (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Is there a legal precedent for what schools can regulate when it comes to student expression? Jon spoke with University of Akron Law Professor Marty Belsky about this topic.

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Trial Date Set for Accused Ace Lucas Killer
Canton City Health Commissioner Jim Adams explains when Canton will have vaccine clinics
ODOT 2021 Construction: $122 Million Being Spent on 22 Ongoing, New Projects
SCSO: Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Peddling Meth