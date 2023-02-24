University To Raze House Where Idaho Students Were Killed

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) – University of Idaho officials say the house where four students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished.

University officials said Friday that the owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the school and the school accepted.

University spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have it knocked down by the end of the semester.

Walker also said the university is working with students and others to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students.

Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the killings.