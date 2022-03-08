      Weather Alert

Up to 2 1/2 Inches of Rain in Stark Leads to Flooded Roads and Basements

Jim Michaels
Mar 8, 2022 @ 7:43am
(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Up to two-and-a-half inches of rain fell on parts of Stark County on Monday.

That came less than three weeks after heavy flooding from persistent rain and snow melt.

The National Weather Service says that still-saturated ground was a factor, sending streams and creeks out of their banks.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kirk Lombardy in Cleveland says the massive area of heavy rain developed Sunday night.

Stark County was under a Flood Warning much of the day.

