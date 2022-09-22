Up to 8 1/2 Years for Driver Involved in Fatal Dover Crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Uhrichsville man will do six-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years in prison for an accident in Dover that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man.

28-year-old Larry Short had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

He is able to apply for judicial release after four-and-a-half years.

Joey DeMattio of Dover was a passenger in the Short vehicle which struck an SUV as Short drove off from a traffic stop in August of 2020.

Police had a warrant for his arrest.

DeMattio was in a coma for 16 months, and passed away on Christmas of last year.