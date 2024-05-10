News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Upcoming Road Safety Project West of Dover Requires Closure

By Jim Michaels
May 10, 2024 4:49AM EDT
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the big road projects in Tuscarawas County this year is a safety upgrade along Route 39 at the entrance to the Kimble Company landfill.

With a curve and elevation changes there, ODOT will straighten and lower the road.

It’s a $1.4 million project that should start in July and be completed this construction season.

There is a 45-day road closure starting after the July 4 weekend.

That’s the main road between Dover and Sugarcreek.

