FILE – A man tosses a fishing net into the Ohio River as smoke from wildfires is visible over downtown Cincinnati, June 28, 2023. Forecasters say there won’t be large breaks for much of America anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Air Quality Index is expected to drop below 150 in the Canton-Massillon metro area on Thursday.

That’s still in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

The air quality was 239 at 5:30 a.m., which is “very unhealthy”.

The Cleveland area including Summit and Portage Counties has an Air Quality Advisory in effect.