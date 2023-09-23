UPDATE: Better News on Clean Up at McKinley High School

An update given to WHBC from Canton City School Superintendent Jeff Talbert regarding fleas found in the high school:

It will be back to classes as normal at Mckinley High school on Monday. Canton City School Supt Jeff Talbert says Exterminators inspected the building yesterday and, while a few fleas were found, it has been determined that there is no infestation present.

As a precautionary measure, the treatment process was already underway and was wrapped up by the end of the day yesterday. Talbert says the building will undergo a thorough cleaning throughout weekend to make sure it is ready for the return of students and staff on Monday.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our utmost priority, and we want to assure you that all necessary steps have been taken to create a clean and safe learning environment. We are confident that McKinley High School will be prepared to resume regular activities on Monday.