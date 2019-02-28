UPDATE Boil Alert Lifted

(WHBC) – The boil alert that was in effect for portions of Lake Township has been lifted.

On Wednesday, the Stark County Water District issued a precautionary boil alert for some people.

The primary areas affected were; 9700 Cleveland Avenue NW to 13800 Cleveland Avenue NW, The Highlands on Mogadore Avenue and Hoover Estates on Lake Center.

Officials said, due to a low pressure event, organisms that cause illness in people may have entered the water supply.

On Thursday, the water district said multiple water samples were taken throughout the water system, and all samples tested negative for bacterial contamination.

This confirmed that the water is safe for consumption, and the boil alert was lifted.