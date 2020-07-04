UPDATE: Friday Reported Cases Again Top 1,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another thousand-plus COVID-19 cases in Ohio in Friday’s report, raising the total to 55,257.
The 1,091 cases make it three consecutive days that the figure has topped 1,000.
2,903 people have died from the virus in the state.
There were 1,079 cases in Stark County and 112 deaths in Friday’s report.
Cleveland and Columbus are now on board with required facial coverings.
Both mayors issued executive orders.
Both Cuyahoga and Franklin Counties are in “Red” level 3 of the governor’s 4-level coronavirus advisory scale.