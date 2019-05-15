UPDATE – Inmate Who Died At Jail Ingested Substance

(ONN) – Officials say a woman who died in the Tuscarawas County Jail ingested a package containing a yet unknown substance.

Tuscarawas County Coroner Jeff Cameron says it could take six to eight weeks for the completion of toxicology tests to determine what 21-year-old Megan Larrick swallowed last week.

She was found unresponsive in her cell last Thursday at the jail in New Philadelphia.

Larrick had been arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

She was booked at the jail early Thursday.

Police officers who transported her to the jail said she was alert and talkative at the time.