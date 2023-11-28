UPDATE: Lake Effect Snow Band Sliding South
November 28, 2023 8:38AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lake-effect snow has been staying to the north of our area.
Lake and Ashtabula Counties were seeing the snow through the night Monday night.
The area of snow then moved south, impacting even downtown Cleveland and Geauga County.
Erie Pennsylvania had a couple of inches of snow Monday evening.
The National Weather Service calls for as much as nine more inches in the primary snow belt along the lake Tuesday and Tuesday night, where Lake Effect Snow Warnings are in effect.
Winter Weather Advisories are up for Summit and Portage Counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday for 1 to 3 inches, mainly north.
