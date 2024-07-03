UPDATE: Missing Woman’s Body Found, Boyfriend Jailed

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Missing young woman and wanted boyfriend.

This didn’t end the way that friends, family and the community might have hoped.

A body believed to be that of 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan was found at about 9:20 Wednesday morning in southwest Canton in or near Mother Goose Land in the Canton park system by city sanitation workers.

It’s believed she was pregnant, but that has not been confirmed.

Several hours earlier, 26-year-old Sean Goe was picked up at a Canton homeless shelter after police received a tip.

The couple lived together at an apartment on Orchard Dale Drive NW in Plain Township.

He is jailed on warrants related to other charges including a domestic violence incident involving Sheridan.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the investigation.

Sheriff George Maier says deputies turned up evidence at the couple’s apartment Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals and the state patrol assisted in the search for Goe.