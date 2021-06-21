UPDATE: Names of Family Members in Jackson Murder/Suicide Released
The following individuals succumbed to gun shots wounds believed to be from a domestic incident are 47 year old Nicholas Mavrakis, 37 year old Lesley Mavrakis, 13-year old Ace Mavrakis, and 5 year old Pippa Mavrakis.
Those Four people are dead in an apparent triple murder/suicide in Jackson Township.
Township police made the grim discovery Sunday afternoon inside a home in the 6800 block of Salerno Street NW. The house is not far from the intersection of Fulton and Wales. Officials say they were still at the scene last night. The 4 are all family members.
Police were called to the address for a welfare check. The coroner and BCI are also investigating.