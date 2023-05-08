UPDATE: Ohio Fugitive and Missing Canton Girl Found in Mexico

UPDATE: A missing Canton girl Kaitlyn Coones and fugitive Jonathan Jones have been found in Mexico. Federal officials say they are not releasing any other information at this time but they arrested the 33-year old Jones in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico and recovered the 17-year old Coones.

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) had been investigating the

whereabouts of the two. Jones is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for pandering obscene material and child endangerment and Coones is a reported endangered missing child from Canton, OH.

Coones was reported missing to Canton Police on April 11, 2023.