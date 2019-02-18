Update on Sheriff’s Deputy set on Fire

That Portage County Sheriff’s deputy set on fire by a man he was trying to serve a warrant to is recovering and in good spirits. Deputy Dave Doak posted on his facebook page after visiting Seargent Jim Acklin in the hospital. Acklin was burned severely onhis hands, arms and legs by 45-year old Jay Brannon. Brannon is facing several charges including attempted aggravated murder. Acklin told Doak he wants to thank everyone for the well wishes but he doesn’t care for the limelight.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Sergeant Acklin.