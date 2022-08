COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has topped the three million mark for total reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began two-and-a-half years ago.

The total is at just over 3,002,000.

The good news is that the number of new cases has fallen for the second straight week in Ohio and in Stark County, with 604 new cases here.

The per-capita figure has also fallen again, to 408.6.