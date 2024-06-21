UPDATE: Akron Man, Canton Woman Face Charges in Shooting Death of 7-Year-Old

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man and a Canton woman face reckless homicide charges for a shooting that leaves a 7-year-old Cleveland-area boy dead.

37-year-old William Dolch of Akron was arrested on 8th Street NW in Canton on Friday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members, not long after being identified as a suspect in the Plain Township shooting.

29-year-old Brittany Frank faces similar charges.

They were reportedly in a Knights Inn motel room in the Belden Village area when little Ka’Marion Dolch was shot in the back early Friday, based on 911 calls.

He later died at the hospital.

Two other children were in the room.

They were not injured.

Dolch is the boy’s father.

It happened at the Knights Inn near the intersection of Whipple Avenue and Belden Village Street NW

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

“Every loss of life is a profound tragedy, and it is particularly difficult when a child is involved,” explained Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier. “Our deepest sympathies are with the family and the entire community. Such incidents weigh heavily on everyone including our first responders.”

The incident remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau, (330)-430-3800 ext. 0.

Citizens can also communicate with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office using the mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.