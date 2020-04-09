UPDATE: Thousands Still Without Power in Summit
WHBC News
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were still a significant number of power outages in Summit County Thursday morning.
2,800 outages as of 6 a.m. according to Ohio Edison.
They hope to have all the power back on by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
There were also 500 customers in Stark County and 1200 in Portage in the dark.
Meantime, AEP has most of their customers back on.
hey were still hooking up 300 in Tuscarawas County and a handful in Stark and Carroll.
They’re shooting for this afternoon to get that back on.