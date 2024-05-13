News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Updates on County Road Projects

By Jim Michaels
May 13, 2024 8:45AM EDT
Share
Updates on County Road Projects
Courtesy Stark County Engineer’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some updates on projects by the Stark County Engineer’s Office.

They say sometime this week, the new roundabout at Mount Pleasant Street NW and Pittsburg Avenue at the Jackson Township/Green line will reopen, with all four legs available.

The contractor is putting down the final asphalt and pavement markings during the week.

One project from last week is carried over into this week due to weather.

The Ridge Avenue SW closure in Pike Township is continued through Friday.

But High Mill Avenue NW which was closed north of Fulton Drive in Jackson Township has reopened.

That project was completed last week, according to the county engineer’s office.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Man Dead in Early Morning Canton House Fire, Arson Indicated
3

Man Shot by Troopers, Deputy in Dover Identified
4

Waynesburg Woman Badly Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
5

Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton