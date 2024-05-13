Updates on County Road Projects

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some updates on projects by the Stark County Engineer’s Office.

They say sometime this week, the new roundabout at Mount Pleasant Street NW and Pittsburg Avenue at the Jackson Township/Green line will reopen, with all four legs available.

The contractor is putting down the final asphalt and pavement markings during the week.

One project from last week is carried over into this week due to weather.

The Ridge Avenue SW closure in Pike Township is continued through Friday.

But High Mill Avenue NW which was closed north of Fulton Drive in Jackson Township has reopened.

That project was completed last week, according to the county engineer’s office.