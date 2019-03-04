Upgrade Makes The Cosmos Even More Vivid

(WHBC) – The sky at the Hoover-Price Planetarium has received a jolt of brightness thanks to LED technology.

Director David Richards says Ash Enterprises recently developed a new lamp for the Spitz Sky Projector, providing a major improvement in the brightness and rendering of the stars in the night sky.

“We have been looking for the development of this type of lamp for the last dozen years, and are thrilled to finally see it available and now in place,” Richards said.

He says this enhancement is the most significant upgrade in the planetarium since its inception in 1964, and was made possible by a generous donation from the family of the previous director of the planetarium, Jane Mahoney

He says the Hoover-Price Planetarium will continue to present “The Universe at Large” at 1:00 on Saturdays and 2:00 on Sundays.

“I’d encourage folks to come and see this improved sky, in addition to learning about the cosmos.”

The Planetarium seats 65, and admission is included with admission to the Museum.

Children must be 5 years or older to attend.

The Hoover-Price Planetarium is located inside the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive, N.W., in Canton.

For more information visit the Planetarium’s blog on the Museum’s website, or call the Museum at 330-455-7043.