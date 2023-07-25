News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

UPS Reaches Tentative Contract With 340,000 Unionized Workers Potentially Dodging Strike

By News Desk
July 25, 2023 12:28PM EDT
A United Parcel Service truck is parked on a street, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly on Friday, June 16, to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and Teamsters can’t come to an agreement before their contract expires next month.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.”

The two side reached a tentative agreement early on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning equipment.

Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.

