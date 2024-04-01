UPS To Become The Primary Air Cargo Provider For The United States Postal Service

A United Parcel Service truck is parked on a street, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly on Friday, June 16, to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and Teamsters can’t come to an agreement before their contract expires next month.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(Associated Press) – UPS will become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service.

The Atlanta shipping company said Monday that it had received an air cargo contract from the U.S. Postal Service that significantly expands an existing partnership between the two.

UPS will move the majority of air cargo in the U.S. for the postal service following a transition period, according to UPS. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.