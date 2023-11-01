UPS to Hire 100 Seasonal Employees During Virtual Event for Canton Friday

UPS plans to hire 100 seasonal employees in the Canton area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event this weekend.

Seasonal positions available in the Canton area include Warehouse Workers starting at $21 an hour, Driver Helpers starting at $18.40 an hour, and Seasonal Support Drivers starting at $23 an hour.

Apply at UPSjobs.com/BrownFriday.

Across the country, UPS plans to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees during one weekend, which starts Nov. 3 with more than 600 in-person and virtual events nationwide – where many applicants will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes. The upcoming hiring weekend is part of the company’s broader effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers it needs for the holiday season.

Details for a virtual event in Canton, Ohio are as follows:

Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Officials say most applicants will have a job offer within 20 minutes. They are offering full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily hiring package handlers, driver helpers and seasonal support drivers.